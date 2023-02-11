The squares are used to entice people

To the Editor:

Our amenity fees, for those of us who live in The Villages, do not cover the costs of the town squares. My impression is that those squares are intended to entertain everyone who lives within driving distance, not just The Villages residents. The Developer use the square to entice others to see who we are and to want to move here. The businesses, entertainers and others pay fees to provide services in the squares – not the homeowners or renters.

Nancy Burkhalter

Hickory Head Hammock