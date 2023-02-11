78.6 F
Saturday, February 11, 2023
Village of Marsh Bend woman charged with stealing $9,200 from her employer

By Meta Minton
Pamela Ann Sullivan arrest
Pamela Ann Sullivan

A Village of Marsh Bend woman has been charged with stealing $9,200 from her employer.

Pamela Ann Sullivan, 55, who lives in the Ryan Villas, was arrested this past week by Lake County sheriff’s deputies on a warrant charging her with grand theft.

She was working as the transportation supervisor for Kroger in Groveland and apparently helped herself to a stash of gift cards stored in the company safe, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Groveland Police Department. The Visa gift cards had been issued by the corporate office for the purpose of fueling company vehicles. An audit revealed that $9,200 in gift cards were missing.

An investigation led to the discovery that the gift cards were used from November to January for purchases at Best Buy, Walmart, Macy’s and Kroger’s own canteen. Surveillance images linked Sullivan to the purchases. She was suspended from her job on Jan. 27.

The New York native was booked Tuesday at the Lake County Jail. She was released after posting $5,000 bond.

