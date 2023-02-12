Duke Energy work will force closures on Meggison Road

Upcoming work by Duke Energy will force rolling closures on Meggison Road south of State Road 44 in The Villages.

The work will be taking place from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 from State Road 44 to south of Sawgrass Grove. Duke Energy will be moving a large piece of equipment along this route during that time and rolling road closures will be conducted to allow for safe transportation.

Motorists are asked to use extreme caution, reduce speed and watch for stopped traffic while passing through this area. As this may cause delays, motorists are also encouraged to plan for additional travel time or consider alternate routes if possible.