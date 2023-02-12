59 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, February 12, 2023
type here...

Duke Energy work will force closures on Meggison Road

By Staff Report

Upcoming work by Duke Energy will force rolling closures on Meggison Road south of State Road 44 in The Villages.
The work will be taking place from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 from State Road 44 to south of Sawgrass Grove. Duke Energy will be moving a large piece of equipment along this route during that time and rolling road closures will be conducted to allow for safe transportation.
Motorists are asked to use extreme caution, reduce speed and watch for stopped traffic while passing through this area. As this may cause delays, motorists are also encouraged to plan for additional travel time or consider alternate routes if possible.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Those who haven’t felt the pain are in no position to judge

A reader from Tavares weighs in on the debate about end-of-life struggles. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Response to Letter to the Editor about bicyclists

A reader from the Village of Buttonwood, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer who offered harsh criticism of bicyclists in The Villages.

We need to slow down traffic on Morse Boulevard

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager offers a suggestion for slowing down traffic on Morse Boulevard.

The color palette is out of date

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the color palette in The Villages is woefully out of date.

You cannot have tiered system that discriminates against snowbirds

In a Letter to the Editor, a Haciendas of Mission Hills resident responds to the notion of a tiered-system that would discriminate against snowbird homeowners.

Photos