Sunday, February 12, 2023
Golf cart driver who got lost after tree lighting dodges prosecution in family brawl

By Staff Report

A golf cart driver who got lost after a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in The Villages has dodged prosecution in a family brawl.

Neil Patrick Lester, 33, who was living at Lakeside Landings in Oxford at the time of the incident, had been at the wheel of a golf cart on Nov. 29 after leaving the Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Lake Sumter Landing. Lester got into an argument with his brother-in-law when the group got lost and could not use GPS navigation because it wasn’t making sense to them, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Lester, a native of Pikeville, Kentucky, who was identified by his North Carolina driver’s license, tried to grab a cell phone out of his brother-in-law’s hands. Lester’s seven-year-old son was upset by the conflict which further enraged Lester who put his hand on his brother-in-law’s neck. The report noted the two men, who wound up wrestling, had been living together at the same residence at Lakeside Landings for the previous nine days.

The brother-in-law’s wife yelled at the two men and told them to stop. Lester was arrested on a charge of battery.

Earlier this month, the prosecutor’s office announced that no information will be filed in the case due to evidence which is “legally insufficient.”

