Mary Ann (Haney) Tuturice passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at UF Health Leesburg Hospital in Leesburg, FL. She was 75. Mrs. Tuturice was a resident of The Villages, FL and Ocean Pines, MD and was previously of Norristown, PA. She was a graduate of the former Bishop Kenrick High School. Mary Ann worked as an Administrative Assistant for Vanguard Mutual Funds in Malvern, PA and formerly the Upper Merion and Plymouth Railroads. She was a former member of Mother of Divine Providence Church in King of Prussia and Visitation B.V.M. Church in Trooper, PA. Mary Ann was also a member of the United Tour Riders Motorcycle Group, Ocean City Cruzers Car Club, The Villages Convertible Club and Peace River Corvette Club in FL. She enjoyed Mah Jong, traveling, shopping, monthly book club get togethers, and spending winters in Florida. Maryann was a sweet, beautiful and generous woman with incredible ability to stay strong through whatever hardships she faced.

Born in Norristown, PA on May 24, 1947, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Anne (Sauchin) Haney. Surviving is her loving family including her husband of 46 years, Ronald F. Tuturice; a daughter, Kimberly Ann (David) McGuire of Downingtown, PA; two grandchildren, Taryn (Tim) Logue of Honeybrook, PA and Domonick (Diana) McGuire of Womelsdorf, PA; and a great-granddaughter, Eleanor Logue. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Haney and Michael Haney.

The family will receive relatives & friends at Mother of Divine Providence Church, 333 Allendale Rd., King of Prussia, PA on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 from 9:30 to 10:20 am; with her Funeral Mass starting at 10:30 am. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 30386, Philadelphia, PA 19103 or donate3.cancer.org

