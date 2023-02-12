New traffic pattern at roundabout near planned Eastport Town Center

A new traffic pattern using a newly constructed roundabout will take place Thursday, Feb. 16 on Central Parkway (previously known as County Road 470) near the planned Eastport Town Center in The Villages.

Traffic control signs and a barrier wall will help guide motorists, who should keep in mind that there may be some delay during the initial setup.

Those driving in the area are asked to use caution when traveling Central Parkway and follow the traffic signs to protect yourself and the construction workers.