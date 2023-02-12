Opening date announced for Sprouts Farmers Market in The Villages

An opening date has been announced for the new Sprouts Farmers Market in The Villages.

The store located at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard will open on March 17.

The company recently held a major hiring fair in The Villages, in anticipation of the opening date.

Sprouts Farmers Market is an American specialty grocer offering a health-oriented assortment that focuses on fresh and naturally derived products. Its offerings are especially focused on produce.

The California-based company now has 370 stores. Henry Boney launched the company in 1943 as a fruit stand in San Diego.