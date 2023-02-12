Response to Letter to the Editor about bicyclists

To the Editor:

I just read Michael Cala’s Feb. 8 Letter to the Editor. Mr. Cala claims that bicycles on our roads are exponentially more dangerous than the buffalo that The Villages relocated years ago. His implicit solution to this meritless allegation is for The Villages to ban cyclists from the roads.

Mr. Cala’s tortured reasoning and unworkable solution make responding a challenge. I’ll I’ll begin with two facts. First, in Florida a bicycle is legally defined as a vehicle — riders have all the privileges, rights, and responsibilities on public roads (except for expressways) that a motor vehicle operator does. In other words, unlike the “poor Buffalo”, a bicyclist’s rights and responsibilities are Statutorily protected. Second, The Villages has earned the “Gold” Bicycle Friendly Community Award. This is only given to communities that demonstrate a commitment to safe bicycling. The Villages would not have achieved this status if bicyclists “ride wherever they please, ignoring safety.”

I agree with Mr. Cala on two points – we have an older population and increasing traffic. Because of this, we need increasing safety awareness by motorists and bicyclists. One good source for improving awareness is the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles website – (https://www.flhsmv.gov/ safety-center/driving-safety/ share-the-road/). If you are a cyclist or thinking of becoming one, visit the Sumter Landing Bicycle Club (SLBC) website – (https://www.slbikeclub.org/). SLBC is dedicated to promoting safe, fun, and healthy bicycling in The Villages. SLBC stresses being respectful to motorists in its riding policies and practices. SLBC also gives back to the community through several fundraising and volunteer activities.

As a cyclist, I like being compared to the American Buffalo, but not for its “alleged threat” to The Villages. The Buffalo is a strong, athletic, and noble creature (can run 35 mph & jump 6 feet). It is also recognized as our National Mammal and the proud mascot of The Villages High School.

Larry Uhlfelder

Village of Buttonwood