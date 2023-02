To the Editor:

It is wrong, so very wrong, to use the word “euthanasia.” We are not talking about the last kindness to an injured animal. We’re also not talking about suicide, so don’t preach about our country was founded on hope, and darkest before the storm, etc. These folks have reached their limit, usually from debilitating conditions and endless pain. Pain is subjective, and, Ms. Murrell, you haven’t walked the mile …

Shelley Brown

Tavares