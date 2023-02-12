Village of Hawkins resident gets hole-in-on at Marsh View Pitch ’N Putt

Marie Hart of the Village of Hawkins got a hole-in-on at the Marsh View Pitch ’N Putt.

She was golfing with her friend, Laurie Ventura.

Hart is relatively new to golf.

“I’ve only been playing about six months, but am enjoying a new sport here. I see everyone else playing and thought I should give it a try. It’s fun and sometimes frustrating, but I’m sticking with it,” she said.

Hart added that golf is a great way to get outdoors and also a good way to meet new people.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected]