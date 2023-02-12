61.3 F
Sunday, February 12, 2023
We need to slow down traffic on Morse Boulevard

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Everyone agrees that traffic on Morse between County Road 466 and U.S. Hwy. 27/441 is terrible and dangerous.
We have lived on Aldama two years and the situation continues to get worse, more congested and therefore more dangerous.
Before a total revamping which will take years involving an incredible amount of money and
causing even more congestion and frustration let’s just consider more viable options.
Everyone hates to cross speed humps BUT they serve the purpose of dramatically slowing traffic and reducing traffic because when possible drivers who have options will choose another route other than Morse.
There is only one traffic light between San Marino and 466. Cars are free to accelerate
to a much higher speed (which they do). This alone causes safety issues.
My suggestion: either speed humps (I can hear the grumbling already!) or consider another traffic signal therefore slowing traffic. Something must be done but there are options.
Just a suggestion!

Cheryl Mccormick
Village of De La Vista West

 

