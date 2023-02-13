67.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, February 13, 2023
type here...

Outsiders at the squares are a consequence of the growth

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Reply to the article referring to the town squares and outsiders.
I tend to agree with the person who wrote the article, however, from what I understand The Villages does not care about regulating the use of the town square as it relates to the shopping and the restaurants. I feel as though without the outsiders, there would not be enough support from the local Villagers to keep all the businesses up and running and pay for all the live music every night. Villagers and outsiders, both alike, bring in a stream of finance to the squares. Perhaps they could have it to where only Villagers are allowed in the inner area of the town square entertainment itself, however, it would be rather difficult to be able to monitor the coming and goings of people going in and out of the dance area, the live entertainment sections. As long as the Villages continues to grow like it is, the town squares will always be swamped full of people. That’s just a consequence of growth.

Frank Rodriguez
Village of Bradford

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We avoid the squares when snowbirds are in town

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident says he avoids the squares during the months the snowbirds are in town.

Those who haven’t felt the pain are in no position to judge

A reader from Tavares weighs in on the debate about end-of-life struggles. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Response to Letter to the Editor about bicyclists

A reader from the Village of Buttonwood, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer who offered harsh criticism of bicyclists in The Villages.

We need to slow down traffic on Morse Boulevard

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager offers a suggestion for slowing down traffic on Morse Boulevard.

The color palette is out of date

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the color palette in The Villages is woefully out of date.

Photos