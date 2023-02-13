Outsiders at the squares are a consequence of the growth

To the Editor:

Reply to the article referring to the town squares and outsiders.

I tend to agree with the person who wrote the article, however, from what I understand The Villages does not care about regulating the use of the town square as it relates to the shopping and the restaurants. I feel as though without the outsiders, there would not be enough support from the local Villagers to keep all the businesses up and running and pay for all the live music every night. Villagers and outsiders, both alike, bring in a stream of finance to the squares. Perhaps they could have it to where only Villagers are allowed in the inner area of the town square entertainment itself, however, it would be rather difficult to be able to monitor the coming and goings of people going in and out of the dance area, the live entertainment sections. As long as the Villages continues to grow like it is, the town squares will always be swamped full of people. That’s just a consequence of growth.

Frank Rodriguez

Village of Bradford