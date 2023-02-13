Planning & Zoning Board renders decision on 29 historic live oak trees

The Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board has rendered a decision on a request to cut down 29 historic live oak trees to make way for the Hammock Oaks development.

The board unanimously voted Monday evening to approve the request for the removal of the trees. Their recommendation will be taken into consideration when the matter is considered Feb. 22 by the Lady Lake Commission, which will have the final say.

Hammock Oaks will include more than 1,000 homes on property located south of County Road 466 and between Rolling Acres Road and Cherry Lake Road. It is currently pastureland with numerous trees spread throughout the property.

The application from John Curtis of the Kolter Group proposed to retain 110 historic trees, roughly 60 percent of the total historic count, with a total of 5,093 caliper inches saved.

Curtis told planning & zoning board members that the plan is to save as many trees as possible.

“The development is called Hammock Oaks, not Hammock Oak,” Curtis said.

The Kolter Group is also developing the Twisted Oaks project in Wildwood.