70.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, February 13, 2023
type here...

Planning & Zoning Board renders decision on 29 historic live oak trees

By Meta Minton

The Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board has rendered a decision on a request to cut down 29 historic live oak trees to make way for the Hammock Oaks development.

The board unanimously voted Monday evening to approve the request for the removal of the trees. Their recommendation will be taken into consideration when the matter is considered Feb. 22 by the Lady Lake Commission, which will have the final say.

Hammock Oaks will include more than 1,000 homes on property located south of County Road 466 and between Rolling Acres Road and Cherry Lake Road. It is currently pastureland with numerous trees spread throughout the property.

The application from John Curtis of the Kolter Group proposed to retain 110 historic trees, roughly 60 percent of the total historic count, with a total of 5,093 caliper inches saved.

Curtis told planning & zoning board members that the plan is to save as many trees as possible.

“The development is called Hammock Oaks, not Hammock Oak,” Curtis said.

The Kolter Group is also developing the Twisted Oaks project in Wildwood.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The person who complained about paint job should state their name

A Villager of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says the person who complained about the paint job at a house on the Historic Side of The Villages should stand up and be identified.

Outsiders at the squares are a consequence of the growth

A Village of Bradford resident contends that growth contributes the presence of outsiders at the town squares in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We avoid the squares when snowbirds are in town

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident says he avoids the squares during the months the snowbirds are in town.

Those who haven’t felt the pain are in no position to judge

A reader from Tavares weighs in on the debate about end-of-life struggles. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Response to Letter to the Editor about bicyclists

A reader from the Village of Buttonwood, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer who offered harsh criticism of bicyclists in The Villages.

Photos