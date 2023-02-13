The person who complained about paint job should state their name

To the Editor:

I live across the street from the home that is the subject of controversy over the paint job.

It is well kept, neat, and maintained. The color is not offensive. Who decides these rules? Why can one person file a complaint and action is taken? There are six houses on this cul-de-sac. We are friendly and get along with all the folks. Why weren’t we asked about the color?

There are other blatant offenses that are ignored. There are metal sheds, window air conditioners, gravel yards, unkempt homes with overgrown weeds. Has it been noticed that there are four and five cars and trucks parked on the street because of multiple families staying there? There are also grandchildren living here who catch the bus at the Jeffery Gate. Please address these issues and forget the petty actions of one individual.

Complaints should NOT be anonymous. The individual who filed this concern should stand up and state his or her name.

Sharyn Hughes

Villager of Silver Lake