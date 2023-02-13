67.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, February 13, 2023
type here...

The person who complained about paint job should state their name

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I live across the street from the home that is the subject of controversy over the paint job.
It is well kept, neat, and maintained. The color is not offensive. Who decides these rules? Why can one person file a complaint and action is taken? There are six houses on this cul-de-sac. We are friendly and get along with all the folks. Why weren’t we asked about the color?
There are other blatant offenses that are ignored. There are metal sheds, window air conditioners, gravel yards,  unkempt homes with overgrown weeds. Has it been noticed that there are four and five cars and trucks parked on the street because of multiple families staying there? There are also grandchildren living here who catch the bus at the Jeffery Gate. Please address these issues and forget the petty actions of one individual.
Complaints should NOT be anonymous. The individual who filed this concern should stand up and state his or her name.

Sharyn Hughes
Villager of Silver Lake

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Outsiders at the squares are a consequence of the growth

A Village of Bradford resident contends that growth contributes the presence of outsiders at the town squares in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We avoid the squares when snowbirds are in town

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident says he avoids the squares during the months the snowbirds are in town.

Those who haven’t felt the pain are in no position to judge

A reader from Tavares weighs in on the debate about end-of-life struggles. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Response to Letter to the Editor about bicyclists

A reader from the Village of Buttonwood, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer who offered harsh criticism of bicyclists in The Villages.

We need to slow down traffic on Morse Boulevard

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager offers a suggestion for slowing down traffic on Morse Boulevard.

Photos