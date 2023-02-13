Unlicensed driver from Mexico arrested after impeding traffic flow in slow-moving truck

An unlicensed driver from Mexico was arrested after impeding traffic flow in a slow-moving truck on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Raul Perez Hernandez, 45, of Leesburg, was driving a white 2012 Nissan Frontier pickup at about 9:30 a.m. Friday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. An officer following the truck noticed its driver’s side brake light was inoperable. Hernandez slowed to 20 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone and was “impeding” traffic, the report said.

During a traffic stop, the officer found that Hernandez does not have a valid driver’s license. He was identified by his Mexican identification. The officer also found that Hernandez has been convicted in 2021 of driving without a license.

He was booked at the Lake County Jail on a charge of driving without a license. He was released after posting $500 bond.