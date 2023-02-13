70.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, February 13, 2023
type here...

Unlicensed driver from Mexico arrested after impeding traffic flow in slow-moving truck

By Staff Report
Raul Perez Hernandez
Raul Perez Hernandez

An unlicensed driver from Mexico was arrested after impeding traffic flow in a slow-moving truck on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Raul Perez Hernandez, 45, of Leesburg, was driving a white 2012 Nissan Frontier pickup at about 9:30 a.m. Friday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. An officer following the truck noticed its driver’s side brake light was inoperable. Hernandez slowed to 20 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone and was “impeding” traffic, the report said.

During a traffic stop, the officer found that Hernandez does not have a valid driver’s license. He was identified by his Mexican identification. The officer also found that Hernandez has been convicted in 2021 of driving without a license.

He was booked at the Lake County Jail on a charge of driving without a license. He was released after posting $500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The person who complained about paint job should state their name

A Villager of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says the person who complained about the paint job at a house on the Historic Side of The Villages should stand up and be identified.

Outsiders at the squares are a consequence of the growth

A Village of Bradford resident contends that growth contributes the presence of outsiders at the town squares in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We avoid the squares when snowbirds are in town

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident says he avoids the squares during the months the snowbirds are in town.

Those who haven’t felt the pain are in no position to judge

A reader from Tavares weighs in on the debate about end-of-life struggles. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Response to Letter to the Editor about bicyclists

A reader from the Village of Buttonwood, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer who offered harsh criticism of bicyclists in The Villages.

Photos