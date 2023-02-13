Villager allegedly throws beer in face of fellow resident at Sawgrass Grove

A Villager was arrested after allegedly throwing a beer in the face of a fellow resident at Sawgrass Grove Market in The Villages.

Carol Ann Richart, 58, of the Village of Citrus Grove, was in the bar area at the Sawgrass Grove venue Sunday evening during the Super Bowl when she was “provoking other bar attendants,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Richart had an unleashed large breed dog and a woman with a leashed service animal asked Richart to keep her dog at a distance. Richart refused to do so and a “verbal dispute ensued.” During the argument, Richart threw a full beer in the other woman’s face.

A third-party witness, not acquainted with either of the women, offered an account to police, backing up the woman who had the beer thrown in her face. The other woman did not retaliate.

Richart was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $500 bond.