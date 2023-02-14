74.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Bids being sought for construction of new Hacienda Hills Golf Shop

By Staff Report

Bids are being sought for the construction of a new Hacienda Hills Golf Shop.

The Villages Land Company LLC is seeking the bids for the new golf shop at the Hacienda Hills Championship Golf Course. Construction is expected to begin in April.

In addition, bids are being sought for a golf maintenance facility at Hacienda Hills. Construction on that building could start as early as March.

Kingdom Construction of Wildwood is the general contractor for both projects.

The site is a hive of activity, but residents are not happy. A temporary postal facility has spurred numerous complaints.

In 2021, The Villages announced that villas would be constructed at the site as opposed to the apartment complex that had been announced.

In 2020, Villagers watched with great sadness as the old Hacienda Hills Country Club was demolished.

