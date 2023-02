Winston Tulloch of the Birchbrook Villas celebrated after getting his first hole-in-one on Feb. 8 at the Churchill Greens Executive Golf Course.

He scored the lucky ace at Hole #9.

“We golf with a large group on Wednesdays and many of his friends were watching and cheering for him on this last hole,” said his golfing companion Pam Hoffman.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected]