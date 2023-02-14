Intoxicated resident of The Villages refuses to leave recreation center

An intoxicated resident of The Villages was arrested after he refused to leave a recreation center.

Anthony Christopher Borneo, 40, who lives at 3203 Lafayette St. in the Village of Fernandina, was found by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies shortly after 7 p.m. Friday standing by a white Toyota pickup in the parking lot of the Burnsed Recreation Center. Deputies were called after Borneo refused to leave the recreation center, after being asked to do so by recreation staff. He appeared to be intoxicated.

Deputies encouraged Borneo to call someone who could come pick him up, according to an arrest report. Deputies had deemed Borneo too intoxicated to drive. Borneo was “argumentative” and refused to leave.

He was arrested on a charge of trespassing and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.