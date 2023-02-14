To the Editor:

Both outsiders and insiders make valid points. As an insider for many years, I can candidly admit that there a lots of good people in The Villages, although there is a majority (greater than 50 percent) who clearly feel a sense of entitlement. For those outside The Villages they have to drive a car to get inside unlike those of us who can rely on golf cart as a primary means of transportation. Unfortunately, the original owner of the villages intended the community for the average middle class American. This is no longer the case as the children have taken over the villages and greed is the no. 1 priority. The more people allowed inside the more profitable the restaurants. If they want to continue with this attitude then why not give back to residents with reduced fees. I have seen a 25-30 percent increase in amenities for residents yet outsiders pay nothing to come to the squares.

It would be nice to see ownership give back to the owners. GREED always wins. The original owner has already rolled over several times in his grave because that was not his intent.

Edward Fox

Village of Belvedere