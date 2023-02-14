61.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Sumter commissioners makes move in support of Middleton development

By Marv Balousek

A portion of Sumter County Road 470 between Marsh Bend Trail and the Lake County line will be vacated and realigned in conjunction with The Villages Middleton development.

County commissioners Tuesday night approved a resolution to vacate about 25 acres of roadway and transfer it to The Villages Development Co. so the route can be replaced by Central Parkway.

Property owners within 200 feet of the roadway were notified of the change and no objections were received.

A timetable for the road vacation was not included in the resolution, although the transfer will not take place until Central Parkway is completed.

The portion of CR 470 between U.S. 301 and Lake County provides access to the Florida Turnpike from Sumterville, Bushnell, The Villages and other nearby communities.

Middleton Community Development District A, south of CR 470 across from the Coleman federal prison, will include 8,280 homes on 2,485 acres.

Commercial development also is planned along Central Parkway and a high school is under construction.

 

