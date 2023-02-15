Bicyclists are rude and obnoxious

To the Editor:

Bicyclists do not follow the rules of the road. I was driving on Buena Vista and bikes were not riding single file but four abreast across all lanes. I had to get to work at the time and honked the horn. They would not move over. I beeped again. Nothing. When we got to the light at Buena Vista Boulevard and County Road 466, we all stopped. One of the riders, a so-called man, banged on the hood of my car with his fist and started yelling at me for beeping my horn. These bikers think they are special apparently. THEY ARE NOT. They need to follow the rules of the road. If they get hit, it’s their own fault and I don’t feel one bit sorry for them. They are rude, obnoxious and and do not abide by the law.

Cheryl Sylvia

Village of Virginia Trace