80.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, February 15, 2023
type here...

Bicyclists are rude and obnoxious

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Bicyclists do not follow the rules of the road. I was driving on Buena Vista and bikes were not riding single file but four abreast across all lanes. I had to get to work at the time and honked the horn. They would not move over. I beeped again. Nothing. When we got to the light at Buena Vista Boulevard and County Road 466, we all stopped. One of the riders, a so-called man, banged on the hood of my car with his fist and started yelling at me for beeping my horn. These bikers think they are special apparently. THEY ARE NOT. They need to follow the rules of the road. If they get hit, it’s their own fault and I don’t feel one bit sorry for them. They are rude, obnoxious and and do not abide by the law.

Cheryl Sylvia
Village of Virginia Trace

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Snowbirds pay the full freight and deserve equal treatment

A Villager who is a snowbird contends that she and her husband are paying the full freight and deserve equal consideration. Read her Letter to the Editor.

We need to remind drivers about the speed limit

A Village of Sabal Chase resident believes that more speed limit signs could slow down drivers on busy thoroughfares in The Villages.

A suggestion for improving safety on Morse Boulevard

A Village of De La Vista West resident offers an idea for improving safety on Morse Boulevard. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Outsiders pay nothing to come to the squares

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident says that outsiders pay nothing to come to the squares.

Bicyclists should obey the rules

A Village of Lake Deaton resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he has no problem with bicyclists, but wishes they would obey the rules of the road.

Photos