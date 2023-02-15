Driver killed after losing control and hitting tree on I-75 in Sumter County

A 72-year-old man driving a van was killed after losing control of the vehicle and hitting a tree on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

The Ocala man was at the wheel of the van at 5:55 a.m. Wednesday traveling southbound on I-75 at Mile Marker 326 when he apparently lost control of the vehicle, it left the roadway and collided with a tree, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The report noted he had been wearing a seatbelt.