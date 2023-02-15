DUI suspect who appeared to be fleeing ordered from vehicle at gunpoint

A drunk driving suspect who appeared to be fleeing from law enforcement was ordered from her vehicle at gunpoint.

Sadie Bianca Salisbury, 29, of Fruitland Park, was driving a dark-colored Ford pickup at about 9 p.m. Sunday traveling south on College Drive when she failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign before traveling across County Road 466A, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The pickup was also traveling at about 35 miles per hour in the 25 mph zone. Salisbury began to accelerate at a high rate of speed, with an officer in pursuit with his lights and siren activated. Salisbury’s pickup traveled south on West Mirror Lake Drive “while occupying both lanes of travel before eventually coming to a stop on the sidewalk on the east side of the road,” the report said.

The officer drew his service weapon and at gunpoint, ordered Salisbury out of the pickup. It appeared Salisbury, who was arrested this past November in an attack on her ex-boyfriend, had been drinking. A bottle of whiskey was found on the front passenger seat of the truck. It was about three-quarters empty.

A check revealed multiple suspensions of Salisbury’s license, dating back to 2012.

Salisbury refused to participate in field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample.

When they reached the Lake County Jail, Salisbury refused to get out of the officer’s squad car and threatened to kick him.

She was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and driving while license suspended. She also was ticketed for running a stop sign and speeding. Salisbury was booked on $27,000 bond at the Lake County Jail. The bond was much higher due to the fact that at the time of this arrest, she had been free on bond from the November arrest.