Resident of The Villages arrested after unwelcome return to Walmart

A resident of The Villages was arrested after an unwelcome return to Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza.

John George Hadash, 37, who lives at 17391 SE 78th Harmony Circle in the Village of Chatham, was spotted at the store at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He had been issued a non-expiring trespass warning two days earlier and had been ordered by law enforcement not to return to the store, as the result of complaints by store personnel.

Hadash was arrested on a charge of trespassing and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.