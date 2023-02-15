80.1 F
The Villages
Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Snowbirds pay the full freight and deserve equal treatment

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

My husband and I own a home here and we come down four months of the year, however we are paying the same as you being full time! We have as much right here as full timers!

Carole Arneson
Village of Lake Deaton

 

