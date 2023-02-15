80.1 F
We need to remind drivers about the speed limit

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The traffic on Morse Boulevard between County Road 466 and U.S. Hwy. 27/441 is undoubtedly one of the most dangerous and highly traveled areas in The Villages.
Morse Boulevard and Buena Vista Boulevard both need more speed limit signs all the way through The Villages. At times, the traffic between roundabouts is like a Grand Prix race. There are people who think 50+ mph is perfectly acceptable but then again, there are people who drive with a death grip on the steering wheel at 25 mph.
Out of the very few speed limit signs I have observed on the major areas, on either boulevard, indicate the speed limit is 35 mph so apparently it would seem that’s what it is. If this is correct, there needs to be more signs posted on Morse and Buena Vista throughout The Villages.
Getting the sheriff’s department and other law enforcement departments to enforce the speed limit might be another subject.

Fred Carr
Village of Sabal Chase

 

