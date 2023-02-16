CDD 10 doesn’t have ‘troll’ problem but appreciates ‘volunteer army’

The Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors has examined information about deed compliance complaints and concluded any troll problems have subsided.

There were 323 total complaints in CDD 10 in 2022 and 303 complaints in 2021, Director of Resident Services Matt Armstrong told the CDD 10 board Thursday afternoon in a meeting at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. Each of those years, 87 percent of the complaints were anonymous.

Armstrong said the practice of making multiple complaints at once seems to have peaked in 2018, in CDD 10 and elsewhere in The Villages. That year helped fuel the folk tale about two ladies armed with a clipboard and traveling in a golf cart searching for deed compliance violations. The highest number of complaints filed at one time in 2021 and 2022 in CDD 10 never topped more than five.

“It doesn’t look like we have ‘troll’ problem,” said Supervisor Holly Bell.

Supervisor Steve Bova agreed and said the system “appears to be working well the way it is.”

Armstrong said complaints usually pick up during the warmer summer months when grass and weeds grow more quickly and mold can become a problem. A “neat and clean” violation is usually the No. 1 complaint.

Bell said the summer complaints could be attributed to homeowners traveling or being up north and relying on landscapers or neighbors to make sure things don’t get out of control.

The supervisors said they don’t see any need to tinker with a formula that is working. Community Development District 2 is the latest district to consider doing away with anonymous complaints.

“I appreciate the ‘volunteer army’ out there,” said CDD 10 Chairman John Miller. “They are helping us maintain the high standards.”