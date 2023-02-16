CDD 11 takes over responsibility of deed compliance from Developer

Community Development District 11 is taking over deed compliance responsibilities from the Developer.

The CDD 11 board on Thursday took the final step in the process and will be responsible for deed compliance as of March 1.

CDD 11 is in the Fruitland Park section of The Villages and includes the Village of Pine Ridge and the Village of Pine Hills. There are 2,055 homes in CDD 11.

There were only 22 deed compliance complaints lodged in CDD 11 within the past fiscal group

“We are a tight-knit bunch,” said Supervisor Jan Collins.

The takeover of deed compliance responsibilities has been planned and budgeted, therefore there will be no increase to the maintenance assessment paid by residents.

A series of informational meetings were recently held with residents of CDD 11.