CDD 7 supervisors fear reaction from residents in strained relationship with SLCDD board

By Meta Minton

Community Development District 7 supervisors are worried about residents’ perception of their strained relationship with the Sumter Landing Community Development District board.

It’s obvious that CDD 7 supervisors do not want to repeat the events of 2022, including an angry mob that filled the meeting room on Oct. 20 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center and a painful conflict resolution showdown with other community development districts in The Villages.

“I don’t want to go through what we went through in the last year,” CDD 7 Board Chairman Jerry Vicenti said at Thursday’s supervisors’ meeting.

A standing room only crowd packed the CDD 7 meeting Thursday morning at SeaBreeze Recreation Center
A standing-room-only crowd packed the CDD 7 meeting on Oct. 20 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center,

CDD 7 supervisors were perplexed when earlier this week when the SLCDD board refused to consider a request that a 90-day agreement be put in place that would prevent SLCDD from immediately severing services contracted by CDD 7, including procurement, deed compliance and maintenance. CDD 7 supervisors wanted the 90-day clause to protect residents in case some drastic happens.

You can read the request from CDD 7’s attorney to the SLCDD board attorney at this link: Michael Eckert email to Kevin Stone

Vicenti said he was “surprised” that the SLCDD board would not be open to the 90-day clause, which he said would provide some security and continuity for residents.

Supervisors pondered the notion of pushing forward with the 90-day clause and scheduling a public hearing on the matter, despite the rebuff from the SLCDD board.

Supervisor Judi-Ann Rutherford said the public perception is that the CDD 7 board continues to try to antagonize the SLCDD board and the Developer. She said pushing the 90-day clause could be interpreted as an act of aggression.

“We walk a fine line with waving the red flag in front of the bull. We just keep on poking the bear,” Rutherford said. “My neighbors think we are pushing them to push us out the door.”

She made a motion to table the discussion on the 90-day clause until the May meeting. CDD 7 is planning an April town hall meeting that would provide an opportunity to present this issue to residents in an explanatory format. Her motion was unanimously approved.

