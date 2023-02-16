82.7 F
Thursday, February 16, 2023
It’s better to stay home during snowbird season

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

We are year-round residents. This is our second year of experiencing the influx of people during season. It’s amazing how service, wait times, driving, and crowds change so quickly. Patience and erring on the side of caution are a must in my opinion. We change our routine during snowbird season to reduce inconvenience as much as possible. We also do not go to the squares. Driving through the squares after 3 p.m. we see how the parking is full. Not worth the trouble. It’s good for the local economy so the vendors and stores remain open for business all year round. We have no regrets living and socializing here.

Patti Ashley
Village of Del Mar

 

Headlines

FishHawk Recreation Center and family pool will be closed on Monday

News
The FishHawk Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for maintenance on Monday.
Village of Tamarind Grove resident celebrates after hole-in-one

Golf
Mary Zust of the Village of Tamarind Grove celebrated after a recent hole-in-one. If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected]
Family files wrongful death suit against Canadian snowbird who ran down parents

Crime
A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against a Canadian snowbird who ran down an elderly Stonecrest couple at a grocery store in The Villages.
Romantic rival arrested after allegedly defecating on vehicle of executive in The Villages

Crime
A romantic rival was arrested after allegedly defecating on the vehicle of an executive in The Villages.
More Headlines

Sumter County continues getting positive results with permitting of internet cafes

News
Sumter County continues getting positive results with permitting of internet cafes. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Resident of The Villages arrested after unwelcome return to Walmart

Crime
A resident of The Villages was arrested after an unwelcome return to Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza.
La Hacienda Recreation Center and sports pool closed Friday

News
The La Hacienda Recreation Center and sports pool will be closed for quarterly maintenance on Friday.
Village of Polo Ridge resident gets hole-in-one 

Golf
A Village of Polo Ridge resident got a hole-in-one while golfing in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. If you get a hole-in-one, be sure to share the news at [email protected]
Atlas Dog Park closed for maintenance through Friday

News
The Atlas Dog Park will be closed for maintenance through Friday, Feb. 17.
