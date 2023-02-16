It’s better to stay home during snowbird season

To the Editor:

We are year-round residents. This is our second year of experiencing the influx of people during season. It’s amazing how service, wait times, driving, and crowds change so quickly. Patience and erring on the side of caution are a must in my opinion. We change our routine during snowbird season to reduce inconvenience as much as possible. We also do not go to the squares. Driving through the squares after 3 p.m. we see how the parking is full. Not worth the trouble. It’s good for the local economy so the vendors and stores remain open for business all year round. We have no regrets living and socializing here.

Patti Ashley

Village of Del Mar