Sex offender apprehended in Lady Lake after failure to report his whereabouts

A convicted sex offender was apprehended in Lady Lake after failing to properly register with law enforcement.

Marco Chauncey Wynn, 40, was arrested Tuesday by Lake County sheriff’s deputies at a home he was sharing with his wife at 102 Sue Lane in Lady Lake. They had previously been living in Leesburg, according to an arrest report from the sheriff’s office.

The wife told deputies that Wynn, who was convicted in 2000 and 2002 on lewd and lascivious abuse of a child under the age of 16, said Wynn has been traveling back and forth to Miami as well as going to Georgia to see his children.

His last complete registration with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement was in 2019.

Wynn admitted he has traveled to Miami by Greyhound Bus, but claimed he had registered this past December. The deputies could find no evidence of the registration.

He was arrested on multiple charges of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $20,000 bond.