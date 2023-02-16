Village of Tamarind Grove resident celebrates after hole-in-one

Mary Zust of the Village of Tamarind Grove celebrated after a recent hole-in-one.
She scored the lucky ace on Feb. 1 at Hole #7 at the Escambia Executive Golf Course.
If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected].
