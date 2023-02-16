76.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, February 16, 2023
Village of Tamarind Grove resident celebrates after hole-in-one

By Staff Report

Mary Zust of the Village of Tamarind Grove celebrated after a recent hole-in-one.

Mary Zust recently got a hole-in-one.

She scored the lucky ace on Feb. 1 at Hole #7 at the Escambia Executive Golf Course.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected].

Photos