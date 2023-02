To the Editor:

Of course, I agree that the house with the out-of-compliance paint job should be brought into compliance with the paint color.

When you choose to live in The Villages, you agree to the rules. If you don’t want the rules, then you are welcome to find another place to live without the rules that you don’t want to follow.

Why do people want all the benefits that The Villages offers, yet feel they are entitled to not comply with the requirements?

Bonnie Stein

Village of Poinciana