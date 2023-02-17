Daily Sun article can’t make up for overpriced golf festival

To the Editor:

I had to laugh at Jeff Shain’s piece in The Villages Daily Sun and his lame attempt to make this farce of a Golf Festival sound worthy of anybody’s participation. Let’s say you want to try the new XXIO, Ping PXG, and Taylor Made irons. First it’ll cost you $100 and second you’ll need to travel to four different courses. For all you newbies, the original GOLF FESTIVAL was at one location, the Polo Fields, tons of parking and for $8 bucks you got to try all the manufacturers you could fit in your day. There were all kinds of speakers. Legends of the game like Anika, golf instructors, trick shot artists and even the occasional long drive professional. There were chip, pitch, sand and putting contests. Tons of venders with merchandise and food, and you also got a gift bag, usually with a two-pack of golf balls along with other trinkets, again, all this for 8 bucks. I don’t care how many articles they write about this farce, it’ll NEVER compare to the original GOLF FESTIVAL. Another great thing in The Villages that the administration has ruined.

Robey Schnessel

Village of Polo Ridge