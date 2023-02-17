85.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, February 17, 2023
type here...

Daily Sun article can’t make up for overpriced golf festival

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I had to laugh at Jeff Shain’s piece in The Villages Daily Sun and his lame attempt to make this farce of a Golf Festival sound worthy of anybody’s participation. Let’s say you want to try the new XXIO, Ping PXG, and Taylor Made irons. First it’ll cost you $100 and second you’ll need to travel to four different courses. For all you newbies, the original GOLF FESTIVAL was at one location, the Polo Fields, tons of parking and for $8 bucks you got to try all the manufacturers you could fit in your day. There were all kinds of speakers. Legends of the game like Anika, golf instructors, trick shot artists and even the occasional long drive professional. There were chip, pitch, sand and putting contests. Tons of venders with merchandise and food, and you also got a gift bag, usually with a two-pack of golf balls along with other trinkets, again, all this for 8 bucks. I don’t care how many articles they write about this farce, it’ll NEVER compare to the original GOLF FESTIVAL. Another great thing in The Villages that the administration has ruined.

Robey Schnessel
Village of Polo Ridge

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

You have to follow the rules in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident wonders why people feel they don’t have to follow the rules in The Villages.

It’s better to stay home during snowbird season

During the busy snowbird season. A Village of Del Mar resident, in a Letter to the Editor, details the adjustments she makes to avoid the crowds.

Reserve spaces for golf carts at town squares

A La Paloma Villas resident offers an idea for preferred golf cart parking at the town squares. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Bicyclists are rude and obnoxious

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace woman details an incident that has led her to conclude that bicyclists are rude and obnoxious.

Snowbirds pay the full freight and deserve equal treatment

A Villager who is a snowbird contends that she and her husband are paying the full freight and deserve equal consideration. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos