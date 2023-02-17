82.6 F
The Villages
Friday, February 17, 2023
Daughter from Pennsylvania arrested in altercation with mother in The Villages

By Staff Report
A daughter from Pennsylvania was arrested after an altercation with her mother in The Villages.

Claire Kathleen Glover, 30, of Lebanon, Pa. was arrested Tuesday on a charge of battery at her parents’ home in the Sharon Villas in the Village of Gilchrist.

Glover and her mother were arguing about her going back to Pennsylvania, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Glover had spent about a month in The Villages and her boyfriend was on his way to pick her up. They were due to head back to Pennsylvania the following day.

During the argument, Glover stepped toward her mother and “used both hands and pushed” her in the shoulder area. Her mother took a step back and was able to maintain her balance. Glover went into bathroom and closed the door.

Based on the mother’s account of what had transpired and the 911 call, Glover was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released the following day after posting $1,000 bond.

