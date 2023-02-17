85.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, February 17, 2023
type here...

District releases information about trash pickup over Presidents’ Day holiday

By Staff Report

The Villages District Office has released information about trash pickup over the Presidents’ Day holiday.

Community Development Districts 1-11

If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there is no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday.

Community Development District 12 and 13

If you live in Community Development Districts 12 and 13, there will be no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday.

Lake County portion of The Villages

If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages (not including CDD  11), there will be no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday.

Lady Lake portion of The Villages

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, there will be no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Look out for my friend when you’re driving in a roundabout

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tamarind Grove resident says that you’d better watch out for her friend if you’re driving in a roundabout.

Daily Sun article can’t make up for overpriced golf festival

A Village of Polo Ridge resident was astonished to read the puffery in The Villages Daily Sun about the revamped golf festival in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

You have to follow the rules in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident wonders why people feel they don’t have to follow the rules in The Villages.

It’s better to stay home during snowbird season

During the busy snowbird season. A Village of Del Mar resident, in a Letter to the Editor, details the adjustments she makes to avoid the crowds.

Reserve spaces for golf carts at town squares

A La Paloma Villas resident offers an idea for preferred golf cart parking at the town squares. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos