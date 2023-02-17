Look out for my friend when you’re driving in a roundabout

To the Editor:

Last year, I wrote a letter based on the Sumter County Board of Commissioners ’s pamphlet entitled “A Guide to Navigating Roundabouts in Sumter County, Florida.” I wrote this letter because I was concerned that the four points enumerated below were poorly understood.

1. Within a roundabout, do not stop, except to avoid a collision; you have the right-of-way over entering traffic.

2. Do not change lanes in a roundabout.

3. DO NOT ENTER next to a vehicle in a roundabout, as that vehicle may be exiting at the next exit.

4. When you have passed the last exit before the one you want, use your right-turn signal and continue to use it through your exit.

Making a “left turn” (exiting to the third or fourth road) is not intuitive and requires all drivers to work together. It requires cutting across the outer circle of the roundabout from the inner circle and can be dangerous if one or more drivers are not following the rules above. If you are exiting into a neighborhood, you will find yourself at the visitors’ entrance. This is OK.

Last week, I spent a very frustrating hour trying to explain this to a dear friend. I eventually realized that she is never going to understand. Now, I am asking everyone to be on the lookout for my friend, and others like her. If you see her in the wrong lane, or changing lanes in the roundabout, or if you she is in your way when you are trying to exit, please be kind. Please know that no amount of angry honking, cursing, or vulgar gestures is going to improve her understanding.

I am aware that the Sumter County rules may differ from rules in many drivers’ home states. I am also mindful that many residents disagree with Sumter County rules. However, if we all want to be safe, we must all follow the same rules.

You may find this pamphlet at http://www.tfhrc.gov/safety/00068.htm.

Vicki Hoffmann

Village of Tamarind Grove