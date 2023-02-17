Resident worried that political flags damaging image of The Villages

A resident is worried that political flags are damaging the image of The Villages.

Lynn Decaterina of the Village of Tamarind Grove spoke out on political flags Friday morning before the Community Development District 8 Board of Supervisors.

She questioned why residents are not permitted to have political signs in their yards, yet they are allowed to have flags flying with political messages.

“People are flying those flags that say ‘@#&* Joe Biden’ and it makes us look bad,” she said.

Decaterina used it as an example and did not express a preference for any political party or position.

Director of Resident Services Matt Armstrong explained that signs are covered under deed restrictions, but flags are not covered.

“It’s freedom of speech,” said CDD 8 Chairman Larry McMurry.

Decaterina said the flags are adding fuel to the political fire that draws in national news organizations that produce stories mocking The Villages. She said it’s frustrating to see those stories circulating about Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

“I won’t even go into the Loofah Code,” she added in reference to a story being recirculated suggesting a secret code Villagers’ use to suggest their sexual appetites and desires.