The Villages
Friday, February 17, 2023
Rupert Canine Park will be closed part of next week

By Staff Report

The Rupert Canine Park will be closed for maintenance Tuesday, Feb. 21 through Sunday, Feb. 26.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Riverbend Recreation Center at (352) 674-8455.

