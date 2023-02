Don Abel of the Village of Virginia Trace scored an Albatross on Wednesday, Feb. 15 on Hole #9 on the Lakes course at Hacienda Hills Championship Golf Course.

“I was playing with my men’s group and this was our final hole of 18. I used driver, 3 wood from the white tees. We watched the second shot roll up onto the green and disappear into the hole,” Abel said.

