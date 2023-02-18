Beware of dangers of online dating apps

This week, we recognized Valentine’s Day and issued an important Consumer Alert for those looking for love online.

Romance scams cost Americans more than $1 billion last year and that number is expected to go even higher as more and more people use the internet to search for their perfect match.

While millions of people use dating apps to find companionship, others may be solicited through social media or even be directly contacted by a stranger via email—so it is important to take steps to guard your heart and your wallet.

Steps like:

Make social media accounts private;

Only talk with verified users on dating sites;

Ask a friend or family member for advice before meeting a match in person; and

Never send money or financial information to a love interest met online.

For more tips, check out our Scams at a Glance: Swindling Sweethearts resource at MyFloridaLegal.com/ScamsAtAGlance.

By learning how to spot a sweetheart swindler, you can avoid romance scams and help us build a Stronger, Safer Florida,

Ashley Moody is attorney general of Florida.

.