To the Editor:

Cyclists on the road is a touchy subject for many people. I am not writing to argue the law and the rights of cyclists. What I am writing about is common sense and safety for all involved. Cyclists are a danger to themselves and motorists on the road. Why? Because they impede traffic flow. Cyclists cannot keep up with traffic – that is a fact. Have you ever been driving behind a slow-moving vehicle and get frustrated? Well that frustration gets compounded by a cyclist who is going much slower than that vehicle. The argument that we should all “slow down” and “what’s your hurry?” doesn’t work. We are not all retired with time on our hands. Many people work, go to school, have appointments and commitments, and need to progress without being impeded by cyclists taking up an entire traffic lane or two. (Yes, it happens). As a cyclist, aren’t you afraid or at least concerned to be riding a bike so close to moving vehicles? It’s a recipe for disaster. I had a friend who rode his bike on the roads for over 30 years. He doesn’t anymore. He was killed by a motorist. Accidents happen. That’s why they are called accidents. Cyclist should refrain from biking on roadways unless they have a dedicated lane. Doing otherwise, is endangering all our lives.

Ron Rolli

Village of McClure