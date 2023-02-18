Suspect kicks police officer during ruckus at town square

A man who was reportedly smoking marijuana and playing loud music was arrested after a ruckus at a town square in The Villages.

Lady Lake police were called at about 11 a.m. Thursday to Spanish Springs Town Square to investigate a report of a man going into multiple shops and screaming at business owners. The man was playing loud music on his phone and smoking marijuana in public.

Eric Allen Feliciano, 29, of Oxford, initially refused to identify himself and though he did not possess marijuana, “the aroma was still present,” the report said.

A member of Commercial Property Management told police that The Villages wanted to press charges against Feliciano.

Police tried to handcuff Feliciano, who stands 6 feet 1 inch tall. He resisted their efforts and tried to push away from them. He kicked an officer in the shin. He refused to get out of a squad car when it reached the Lake County Jail. His resistance required that he be placed in a restraint chair.

He was arrested on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $11,500 bond.