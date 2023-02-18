55.8 F
Village of Duval resident gets first hole-in-one

By Staff Report

Sally Wade of the Village of Duval got her first hole-in-one on Hole #6 at the Saddlebrook Executive Course on Friday, Feb. 17.

Village of Duval resident Sally Wade got a hole-in-one.

She was golfing with her neighborhood couples group.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected]

