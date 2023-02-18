Villagers stand up for collared shirts after resident’s plea to golf in T-shirt

Villagers are reacting to a Villager’s plea to wear T-shirts on executive golf courses in The Villages.

Their answer is a resounding “no.”

James Foster of the Edgewater Bungalows struck out when he suggested that T-shirts were appropriate attire on the courses, particularly in the heat of summer. His suggestion was quickly dismissed.

“I am strongly in favor of wearing collared shirts on the executive and championship courses. I don’t believe it is asking too much to actually look decent while playing golf. Taking the time to look halfway decent shows pride in yourself and community,” Bill Helmkamp said.

He pointed to a long-ago era when men wore ties to baseball games.

“People now wear pajamas to the store! Sort of a sad commentary on lack of pride in America today and is reflected in our behavior or lack of it in our society today,” he added.

Cynthia Galatro of the Village of Chatham also fears the lowering of standards.

“This world has had so many changes. I see that so many people want to do whatever they want. They want to take their adorable dogs in grocery stores, for example. I personally like to see some standards,” she said.

The lowering of standards was a common theme of the many readers we heard from on this topic.

“Once you begin to lower the standard, it’s downhill from there. First T-shirts, then cut off jeans, then torn shorts/jeans. Midriff tops, tank tops. Where will it stop?” said Villager Ralph Moreman.

William Abramowicz said he would think twice before playing at a golf course that doesn’t have a basic standard for dress.

“Almost every golf course everywhere requires a collared shirt. It’s just golf etiquette. Get over yourselves and these entitlement attitudes and play by the rules. There are many golf shirts for summer wear that are cooler fitting, and the collar will protect your neck from the sun. Just ask your dermatologist,” Abramowicz said.

Playing by the rules was also an oft-expressed sentiment of readers reacting to the story.

“I think the requirement of golf shirts on the golf course is not unreasonable. You will always find someone who wears an obscene or a very controversial message on his T-shirt. Let’s all be grown-ups, stop bucking the system and let all of us look nice on the golf course,” said Bonnie Skvarek.

Richard Dolph thanked the elected officials who quickly dismissed the idea when it was presented to them.

“Thank you Amenity Authority Committee and the Project Wide Advisory Committee for upholding the collar rule,” Dolph said.