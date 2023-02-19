$100 admission a bit much to go to golf festival

To the Editor:

In reference to the letter about the golf festival. It’s too bad that everything now in The Villages is about money and $100 is a little bit much to pay to get into a golf show. Ever since the new generation came into running The Villages, it’s all about money.

You would think it’s the residents of The Villages that should be first taken care of, but that’s not how it is. I bet Mr. Schwartz is rolling over in his grave. He cared, but the new generation doesn’t.

Cheryl Sylvia

Village of Virginia Trace