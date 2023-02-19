Deaf Villagers ready to take on need for interpreters for medical appointments

The Villages Deaf Senior Citizens will hold a town hall meeting this month to discuss the availability of sign language interpreters for medical appointments.

The event is set for 12:30 to 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 at the Churchill Street Recreation Center.

Deaf Villagers are being encouraged to attend the meeting and bring information about doctors’ visits and the availability and quality of interpreters provided.

“We will be reviewing this and determine if there is a need to take action. With over 190 deaf residents in The Villages, we need to educate the doctors about our rights to clear, quality and effective communication access,” said Louis Schwarz, vice president of The Villages Deaf Senior Citizens.

Schwarz fought for the use of interpreters for deaf Villagers at The Villages Lifelong Learning College. In 2016, the deaf Villagers filed a lawsuit demanding interpreters at the college. In response to the lawsuit, Randy McDaniel, director of The Villages Charter School, abruptly announced The Villages Lifelong Learning College would be shutting down, setting off widespread anger in The Villages. Even Schwarz said he was surprised by McDaniel’s sudden decision. The college was later resurrected at The Enrichment Academy, now operating under The Villages District Government.

To learn more about the deaf Villagers’ town hall meeting, you can read the group’s flyer below: