77.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, February 19, 2023
type here...

Deaf Villagers ready to take on need for interpreters for medical appointments

By Staff Report

The Villages Deaf Senior Citizens will hold a town hall meeting this month to discuss the availability of sign language interpreters for medical appointments.

The event is set for 12:30 to 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 at the Churchill Street Recreation Center.

Deaf Villagers are being encouraged to attend the meeting and bring information about doctors’ visits and the availability and quality of interpreters provided.

“We will be reviewing this and determine if there is a need to take action. With over 190 deaf residents in The Villages, we need to educate the doctors about our rights to clear, quality and effective communication access,” said Louis Schwarz, vice president of The Villages Deaf Senior Citizens.

Schwarz fought for the use of interpreters for deaf Villagers at The Villages Lifelong Learning College. In 2016, the deaf Villagers filed a lawsuit demanding interpreters at the college. In response to the lawsuit, Randy McDaniel, director of The Villages Charter School, abruptly announced The Villages Lifelong Learning College would be shutting down, setting off widespread anger in The Villages. Even Schwarz said he was surprised by McDaniel’s sudden decision. The college was later resurrected at The Enrichment Academy, now operating under The Villages District Government.

To learn more about the deaf Villagers’ town hall meeting, you can read the group’s flyer below:Deaf Villagers Town Hall meeting

Headlines

Villager who sipped wine at lunch will lose her driver’s license

Crime
A Villager who was arrested on a drunk driving charge after drinking wine at lunch has lost her driver’s license.
Read more

Morse North Gatehouse among several to be unstaffed this week

News
The Morse North Gatehouse is among several gatehouses that will be unstaffed this week.
Read more

Lake Sumter Apartments man gets jail time in crash he tried to blame on texting

Crime
A Lake Sumter Apartments resident has been sentenced to jail time after a crash he tried to blame on texting.
Read more

Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Fruitland Park

Crime
A woman was arrested Wednesday for possession of narcotics during a traffic stop.
Read more

More Headlines

Village of LaBelle North resident gets hole-in-one

Golf
M’Lissa Aquilina of the Harlow Villas the Village of LaBelle North, got a hole-in-one. If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected]
Read more

Villagers stand up for collared shirts after resident’s plea to golf in T-shirt

News
Villagers are reacting to a Villager’s plea to wear T-shirts on executive golf courses in The Villages.
Read more

Suspect kicks police officer during ruckus at town square

Crime
A man who was reportedly smoking marijuana and playing loud music was arrested after a ruckus at a town square in The Villages.
Read more

Randy Bachman takes care of business in show at The Sharon

News
Rocker Randy Bachman was taking care of business in a show at The Sharon. Our own Tony Violanti was there.
Read more

Lady Lake officials to hear pitch for 312-unit apartment complex on County Road 466

News
Lady Lake officials will hear a pitch for a new 312-unit apartment complex on County Road 466.
Read more
Load more
NewsNewsletterCrimeObituariesLetters to the EditorBreaking NewsPhotosTown Square EntertainmentOpinionsAround FloridaSportsEntertainmentSoftballHealthBusiness