Emmylou Harris shares songs from remarkable career at sold-out show at The Sharon

Emmylou Harris’ voice can be haunting, raucous or lonesome.

The 75-year-old who blazed a uniquely independent career in country music brought it all to the stage Sunday night before a sold-out crowd at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center in The Villages.

It had been a tough day. Her tour bus broke down for two hours leaving Harris and her Red Dirt Boys band marooned on the side of the road.

So it was fitting that early in the show she ripped into a rowdy version of the Steve Earle classic, “Guitar Town.” The vegetarian who has lived a remarkably healthy life while championing the adoption of pets from animal shelters may not have a “two-pack habit and a motel tan,” but she knows all-too-well Earle’s description of life on the road.

Her silver mane and anecdotes about Willie Nelson, Bill Monroe, Mark Knopfler and James Taylor showcased her years of wisdom and proved she’s the ultimate survivor in the rough-and-tumble music world.

She cranked out a rocking rendition of Knopfler’s “Right Now” and dusted off JT’s “sensitive” woman’s story “Millworker” from his 1979 album, “Flag.” (In thanking the audience for showing up, Harris quoted Taylor who has told his audiences, “Without you, it’s just soundcheck.”)

The girl from Birmingham, Ala. who came from a “functional family” pointed out that her big brother was in the audience at The Sharon and publicly thanked him for pointing her toward the music of Buck Owens and George Jones.

Harris also brought back the classics from her “brunette” days and resurrected the old rollick of “Two More Bottles of Wine.”

Dan Robuck Jr., president and owner of Ro-Mac Lumber and Supply Inc., attended the concert with members of the Ro-Mac family of employees. Robuck snagged the hand-written set list from Harris’ show at The Sharon. She donated an autographed guitar that will be auctioned off to benefit the Lake Sumter Children’s Advocacy Center. Robuck, a longtime philanthropic leader, said the set list will be coupled with the guitar to raise money to support the organization.