72.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, February 19, 2023
type here...

Gloria Bronson-Nelson

By Staff Report
Gloria Sellers Bronson Nelson
Gloria Bronson Nelson

Gloria Sellers Bronson-Nelson of Wildwood passed away Friday, February 17, 2023. Mrs. Nelson was born July 25, 1950, in Greenville, AL to William M. and Abbie Deloris (nee McVay) Holder.

Gloria lived here all her life and was a cook and waitress at the I-75 for over 25 years. She was a member of DAV Women’s Auxiliary Post 96.

She was preceded in death by loving husband of 10 years, Lucius; and her son Timothy “Scott” Bronson.

Survivors include her daughter, Sherry Register; grandson, Austin (Tori) Bronson; grandchildren: Faith (Gage Nelson) Durham; great-grandchildren: Kaden Scott Bronson, Charles Lee Bronson, Aubrey Davis, Jade Gypsy, Emma Rae June Nelson; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be a graveside service held at 12:00 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery 1901 County Rd. 25A, Leesburg, FL 34748.

Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785 is in charge of funeral arrangements.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Privileged groups and Priority Golf

A Village of Belle Aire resident suggests that The Villages Golf Administration provides special privileges over and above to select groups. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Cyclists are a danger to themselves and motorists on the road

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of McClure resident contends that cyclists are a danger to themselves and motorists on the road.

New resident in The Villages has a question

A new resident in The Villages has a question. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Will the gouging ever stop?

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says that golf priority memberships are rising from $925+tax to $1,376+tax.

Look out for my friend when you’re driving in a roundabout

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tamarind Grove resident says that you’d better watch out for her friend if you’re driving in a roundabout.

Photos