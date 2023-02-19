Gloria Bronson-Nelson

Gloria Sellers Bronson-Nelson of Wildwood passed away Friday, February 17, 2023. Mrs. Nelson was born July 25, 1950, in Greenville, AL to William M. and Abbie Deloris (nee McVay) Holder.

Gloria lived here all her life and was a cook and waitress at the I-75 for over 25 years. She was a member of DAV Women’s Auxiliary Post 96.

She was preceded in death by loving husband of 10 years, Lucius; and her son Timothy “Scott” Bronson.

Survivors include her daughter, Sherry Register; grandson, Austin (Tori) Bronson; grandchildren: Faith (Gage Nelson) Durham; great-grandchildren: Kaden Scott Bronson, Charles Lee Bronson, Aubrey Davis, Jade Gypsy, Emma Rae June Nelson; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be a graveside service held at 12:00 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery 1901 County Rd. 25A, Leesburg, FL 34748.

Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785 is in charge of funeral arrangements.